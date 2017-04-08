Baltimore Police Investigate Broad Daylight Triple Shooting

April 8, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE(WJZ)– Police say three people were injured in a Saturday morning shooting near North Avenue.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Avenue and Homewood Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and had them transported to the hospital.

A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim who they believe was shot with the other two guys at North Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia