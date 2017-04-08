Baltimore Police Investigate Broad Daylight Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE(WJZ)– Police say three people were injured in a Saturday morning shooting near North Avenue.
At about 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Avenue and Homewood Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and had them transported to the hospital.
A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim who they believe was shot with the other two guys at North Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook