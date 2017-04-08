Maryland Police Arrest Man for Sexually Abusing Minors

April 8, 2017 11:20 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a Caroline County man with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, distribution and possession of child pornography and related sex offenses.

Casey Merriman, 19, of Marydel, MD was being investigated in October 2016 after Maryland State Police received a cyber-tip about him possessing child pornography.

Investigators learned Merriman had recently and temporarily moved to Texas and investigators were contacted to assist on the case.

A search warrant on Merriman’s address in Texas was served and several electronic items were seized. A second search warrant was served on Merriman’s residence in Marydel, Maryland.

A search of those devices revealed images and videos of child pornography.

During the investigation, police discovered the suspect was actively having sexual contact with three children in Maryland, the youngest was 8-years-old, over a lengthy period of time.

Police also discovered Merriman had inappropriately touched other children in Delaware.

Merriman was charged with five counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, assault, and sexual abuse of a minor.

He is currently being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at (410) 822-3101.

