Ravens Agree To Terms On New 3-Year Deal With Lardarius Webb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract with safety Lardarius Webb.
The Ravens had still been looking to add depth to their defensive backfield, and Webb had been looking to continue his career in Baltimore.
This deal comes less than a month after the Ravens released Webb to create $5.5 million of salary cap space.
The Sun reports that the 31-year-old NFL veteran had garnered some interest on the free-agent market, but he didn’t find any deals to his liking and has long been intrigued by the idea of retiring as a Raven.
Webb, a 16-game starter last year, will slot in as the No. 3 safety behind Jefferson and Eric Weddle.
