South Bethany Joins Other Delmarva Towns, Bans Beach Smoking

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. (AP) — The South Bethany Town Council has voted to join other Delmarva beach communities in banning smoking on public beaches.

The ordinance approved on 5-to-1 vote Friday, bans smoking on the town’s beaches and pedestrian dune crossings, starting Saturday.

Councilman Frank Weisgerber, who sponsored the ordinance, says his intention is to encourage health and protect people from secondhand smoke.

Local officials say a survey sent to property owners showed overwhelming support for the ban.

WBOC-TV reports that offenders will first receive a warning, then have to pay a $50 fine for further violations.

Signs will be added to inform beachgoers of the change, and existing signs at dune crossing entrances will be revised.

