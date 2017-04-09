Court Rejects Appeal In Watermelon Field Killing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland court has rejected an appeal from a Mardela Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his uncle during an argument in a watermelon patch.

William Blan “Trey” Harcum III was convicted by a Wicomico County jury last year of voluntary manslaughter and assault.

On appeal, Harcum argued that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions because prosecutors failed to prove that he did not act in perfect self-defense.

An appeals panel on Friday rejected Harcum’s challenge, saying there was sufficient evidence to support his convictions.

The jury found that William Harcum killed 62-year-old Lee Harcum by bashing his skull with the hitch pin of a tractor after the elder Harcum hit him in the head with a watermelon while they were picking the patch.

