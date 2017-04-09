General With Army Reserve Dies After Physical Training

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A general with the Army Reserve has died after collapsing during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg.

The U.S. Army Reserve Command said Maj. Gen. Francisco A. Espaillat, 56, of New York City, was rushed to an Army hospital on Friday and pronounced dead, according to The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2ommxef).

Espaillat had recently been chosen to be next chief of staff for the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of Army Reserve Command and Chief of the Army Reserve, issued a statement offering his condolences on Sunday.

Luckey called Espaillat a “jewel who will never be forgotten.”

Espaillat joined the Army in June 1982.

