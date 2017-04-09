WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ starting at 2 p.m. | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Maryland Police Bypassing Federal Funds For Rape Kit Testing

April 9, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: rape kit testing, Untested Rape Kits

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justice Department records show that Maryland authorities are not taking advantage of federal funding under a nationwide initiative to help states address backlogs of untested rape kits.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2nXSkir ) that records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that only Baltimore County applied for federal funding under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, and its request was rejected.

The newspaper reports that Maryland has 3,700 untested kits, but that many police agencies say they haven’t applied for funds because they do not consider their untested kits to be a backlog.

Among the reasons police said testing was unnecessary were that the suspect’s identity was already known, investigators believed the accusation to be false, or the victim chose not to participate in a prosecution.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia