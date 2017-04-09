WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Md. Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Access To Birth Control Without Dr’s Prescription

April 9, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: 2017 general assembly, birth control pills, oral contraceptives, over-the-counter birth control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new law was passed in Maryland that will allow pharmacists to supply women with oral contraceptives without a doctor’s prescription.

Maryland’s General Assembly gave final approval for the legislation on Saturday.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports that the House of Delegates voted 112-23 in favor of the measure, sending the bill, which has already been passed by the state Senate, to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The bill, which would allow pharmacists to write such prescriptions, was sponsored by Democratic Del. Shelly Hettleman of Baltimore County.It argued that modern contraceptives are safe enough that a physician’s approval is not necessary, essentially allowing such drugs over-the-counter access for those in need.

It argued that modern contraceptives are safe enough that a physician’s approval is not necessary, essentially allowing such drugs over-the-counter access for those in need.

Similar proposals have failed in Congress, but have passed in Oregon and California.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia