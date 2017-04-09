Md. Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Access To Birth Control Without Dr’s Prescription

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new law was passed in Maryland that will allow pharmacists to supply women with oral contraceptives without a doctor’s prescription.

Maryland’s General Assembly gave final approval for the legislation on Saturday.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports that the House of Delegates voted 112-23 in favor of the measure, sending the bill, which has already been passed by the state Senate, to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The bill, which would allow pharmacists to write such prescriptions, was sponsored by Democratic Del. Shelly Hettleman of Baltimore County.It argued that modern contraceptives are safe enough that a physician’s approval is not necessary, essentially allowing such drugs over-the-counter access for those in need.

Similar proposals have failed in Congress, but have passed in Oregon and California.

