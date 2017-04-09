Missing 12-Year-Old From Missouri May Be In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a missing 12-year-old girl may have been taken by someone driving a vehicle with Maryland plates.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Apple S. Briscoe, out of Blue Springs, MO.
She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, in Blue Springs.
Authorities say she may be with William L. Dela-Cruz and Jason A. Dela-Cruz, in a silver 2015 Nissan Versa with Maryland license plate 6CK5071.
Anyone with information on Briscoe is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department, at (816) 228-0151 or (816) 228-0100.
