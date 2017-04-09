WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ starting at 2 p.m. | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Missing 12-Year-Old From Missouri May Be In Maryland

April 9, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a missing 12-year-old girl may have been taken by someone driving a vehicle with Maryland plates.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Apple S. Briscoe, out of Blue Springs, MO.

She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, in Blue Springs.

Authorities say she may be with William L. Dela-Cruz and Jason A. Dela-Cruz, in a silver 2015 Nissan Versa with Maryland license plate 6CK5071.

Anyone with information on Briscoe is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department, at (816) 228-0151 or (816) 228-0100.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia