No-Fly Zone: Trump Not Allowed To Use Personal Helicopter

April 9, 2017 10:51 PM
Filed Under: Mar-a-Lago, president donald trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort. As far as going for a ride in it, he’s grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It’s hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump’s name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire-turned-president owns two.

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. The White House didn’t respond to questions about the reason the helicopter was there.

