Palm Sunday Blessing Of The City Hopes To Bring Baltimore Together

April 9, 2017 11:00 PM By Tracey Leong
Filed Under: Blessing of the City, Mayor Catherine Pugh, Palm Sunday, St. James Episcopal Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds came together to pray for our city on Palm Sunday.

This is the 14th annual Blessing of the City is a special day that unites our leaders and youth to bring Baltimore together.

“On this beautiful Sunday morning, we pray for Baltimore.”

Many gathered outside city hall to focus on healing and uniting our community.

“In times of great stress and tribulation, and moments when people are living in great uncertainty, this is a time to come together in prayer and to just lift one another up,” said St. James Episcopal Church Rev. Dr. Allen Robinson.

There was a message of hope to overcome the challenges hurting our city, with Baltimore’s youth leading the way.

“Very inspirational in their prayer and their presence,” said Dr. Robinson. “And so we want to inspire the next generation to continue to look upward.”

Our city’s faith and political leaders turning to our young people, who offered solutions and messages of peace.

“Fighting isn’t the way to solve a problem,” said 7-year-old Madison.

Prayers to end violence, racism, and homelessness.

“They know crime is a problem. They want great schools, they want us loving each other and working together, and I believe that’s what we should be doing,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “The voices of our young people should be speaking for all of us.”

More from Tracey Leong
