Police: Suspect Arrest In Lansdowne Double Shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say they arrested a suspect, following a double shooting early Sunday morning in Lansdowne.

The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Dean Davenport of the 4000 block of McDowell Lane in Lansdowne.

Around 2:28 a.m., police say two men were changing a tire on the parking lot of Gateway Tavern in the 3500 block of Annapolis Road, when they were approached by the suspect.

A verbal argument reportedly ensued, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the two men, and then fled the scene.

The two men, ages 31 and 35, were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, however, both are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say they were able to locate Davenport and take him into custody.

Davenport is charged with attempted first-degree murder, along with other associated charges, and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, police say.

