Police: Suspect Carjacks Woman With Grandson; Shoots At Fire Commander

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say he carjacked a woman who had her 5-month-old grandson inside the car, before wrecking the vehicle, then firing several shots at a fire commander who stopped to help.

The suspect, identified as Michael Awosika, has been charged with attempted murder, carjacking, assault, robbery, theft, and several gun related charges.

Police say the incident began Satruday, at 2 p.m., when Baltimore PD officers were called to the 1900 block of W. Fayette St. for a carjacking.

Responding officers met with a 38-year-old woman, who said an armed suspect had stolen her Chrysler Sebring.

She had reportedly parked on Fayette St., and was taking her 5-month-old grandson out of the car, when Awosika pointed at a gun at her and demanded her car.

The woman was able to get her grandson out of the car before Awosika drove away.

A short time later, the suspect crashed at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Pratt St. A commander with the Baltimore City Fire Marshal’s Office saw the crash and stopped to help.

The commander was in a marked Baltimore City Fire Department SUV and did not know about the carjacking.

Police say the suspect then fired several times at the fire commander, before fleeing on foot. The fire commander was not injured.

Nearby Baltimore PD officers saw the shooting occur, and chased the suspect down, before arresting him a short distance away. A loaded handgun was also recovered from the scene.

