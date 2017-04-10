WJZ BREAKING: 2 adults dead, 2 kids in critical condition after being shot at San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe it was murder/suicide.

Police Say Man Crashed Car After Seeing Spider In His Lap

April 10, 2017 4:00 PM

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap.

Ephrata Township police didn’t release the name of the man involved in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man escaped injury, but his vehicle had to be towed.

