Police Say Man Crashed Car After Seeing Spider In His Lap

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap.
Ephrata Township police didn’t release the name of the man involved in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the man escaped injury, but his vehicle had to be towed.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)