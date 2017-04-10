Ravens To Face Dolphins, Redskins, Bills & Saints In Preseason

WJZ BREAKING: 2 adults dead, 2 kids in critical condition after being shot at San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe it was murder/suicide.

April 10, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, NFL, preseason, Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens preseason schedule has arrived.

The Ravens’ schedule features home matchups against Washington and Buffalo and then the team will travel to Miami and New Orleans.

Here’s who the Ravens will face:

Week 1 (Thursday, Aug. 10): Washington Redskins, M&T Bank Stadium

Week 2 (Aug. 18-19): Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium*

Week 3 (Aug. 25-26): Buffalo Bills, M&T Bank Stadium*

Week 4 (Thursday, Aug. 31): New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

*The exact dates and times for the matchups with Miami and Buffalo still need to be finalized.

The Ravens already know who they will play in the regular season, but dates and times have not yet been released.

The full schedule typically comes out in mid-April before the NFL Draft.

