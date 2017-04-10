WJZ BREAKING: 2 adults, 1 child dead, 1 other child in critical condition after being shot at San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe it was murder/suicide.

Registered Sex Offender Arrested For Sexual Exploitation Of Minor

April 10, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: sexual exploitation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old registered sex offender, who previously spent time in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, is back behind bars after being arrested for reportedly demanding pictures while talking online with a 14-year-old.

Piere Ceredoy, of Crofton, has been arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say Ceredoy used the “KIK” app to speak with a 14 year old victim, and later demanded photographs and videos of the victim.

Ceredoy is accused of threatening the victim and the victim’s family in an attempt to get those photos and videos.

He had previously been on probation for a 2005 possession of child pornography charge, and is currently on probation in Anne Arundel County after serving 23 months in prison on a 2014 conviction of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Washington.

Ceredoy is being held in Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond, awaiting extradition to North Carolina to face charges of indecent liberties with a minor and other sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

This case is still being investigated and additional charges could be forthcoming.

