State Trooper-Involved Accident Blocks All Lanes Of I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An accident that occurred between a State Trooper vehicle and another vehicle on I-95 in Harford County shut down all lanes of northbound traffic Monday.
The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. near I-95 and MD 155. No one involved suffered life-threatening injuries, but a Medevac was sent to the scene.
There was serious damage to the front end of the trooper’s vehicle and serious damage to the read end of another car.
The backup from the lane closures went all the way back to Maryland House.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook