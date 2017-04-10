Woman Who Fell Off Bridge During Selfie Won’t Be Charged

April 10, 2017 7:33 AM

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell 60 feet (18.2 meters) while taking a selfie on a Northern California bridge will not be charged for trespassing.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, and a group of friends were walking on a catwalk underneath the 730-foot (222.5-meter)-tall Foresthill Bridge near Auburn when she fell Tuesday while taking a photo. She landed on a trail below.

Authorities say the walkways under the bridge are closed to the public, and people who walk on them are violating the law and can be cited.

But sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that they hope the woman learned a lesson, and they won’t be charging her.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia