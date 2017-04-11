Authorities Investigating Shooting That Hospitalized 1 In Edgewood

April 11, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Harford County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night in Edgewood that sent a woman to the hospital.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 9 p.m. on Monday, about a shooting behind the Edgewater Village Shopping Center.

Responding deputies found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for the treatment of what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities investigated, and found that the victim and two others were walking, when a group of males started yelling and shooting at them. The two others were not injured.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Christopher Sergent at 410-836-5428.

