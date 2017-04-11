Breaking Ground in Baltimore’s Iconic Locust Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore’s historic Locust Point is getting a modern update. A new townhome community is coming soon to the area.

Alta 47 is the newest community under construction in Locus Point, where 47 townhomes are in the works.

“This is something truly unique and different that is coming to the city of Baltimore,” said Tom Baum, president of Bozzuto Homes.

Baum tells WJZ’s Amy Yensi the goal is to combine the charming character of Locust Point with modern amenities.

“Expansive rooftop terraces, technology throughout the home and a unique style of architecture,” said Baum.

One of the City’s top developers, War Horse, is behind the project.

Owner Scott Plank says he got the idea while working for his brother’s company, Under Armour, which has it’s headquarters in Locust Point.

“As we began looking around and inviting more and more people to move to Baltimore, it seemed like a very good idea to give them more and more options of where to live,” Plank said.

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh hopes the townhomes attract new and permanent residents to the city.

“Young people think it’s really hip to live here. They’re living in apartments, so we want them to live in homes as well. And this is an opportunity to raise families and stay in Baltimore,” Pugh said.

The first group of townhomes are set to be available starting this fall.

Alta 47 takes up three city blocks and occupies the former site of a trucking terminal.

