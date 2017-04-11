Gov. Hogan Calling This His Best Session Ever

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland General Assembly’s work is done, now the leadership takes over.

Lawmakers played “beat the clock” on hundreds of bills before the session ended at midnight.

Tuesday, some of them were signed into law. Political reporter Pat Warren reports, there was much to be said about working together.

“I believe this is how government is supposed to work. We have disagreements but we try to reach common ground and to make things happen and to get things done,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Among bills signed Tuesday were the More Jobs for Marylanders Act, to give tax breaks to manufacturers who create jobs in Baltimore, Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The Transportation Investment Act opens the way for 66 of the State’s most important highway projects and the Public Integrity Act increases financial disclosure and expands the definition of conflict of interest.

“This is going to help the areas where we really need them, the jobs in Baltimore City, Western Maryland and Eastern Shore and places like that,” Hogan said.

The governor thanked the speaker and the president.

“Very pleased that because of the hard work of these two gentlemen that the first real ethics reform in 15 years has passed and I think it’s really going to help us turn things around here in Annapolis and all our legislators on both sides of the aisle who really did work together this session and got a lot done,” he said.

Governor Hogan can veto bills, like perhaps the paid sick leave bill but the general assembly can come right back in January and try to override them.

A new Legislative Ethics bill signed Tuesday increases penalties for bribery to $10,000 in fines and 12 years in prison. More bill signings are scheduled.

