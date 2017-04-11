WJZ BREAKING: One Man Killed In Annapolis House Fire

Montgomery County Police Searching For Pharmacy Robber

April 11, 2017 9:32 AM

CLARKSBURG, Md (WJZ) – Montgomery County Police continue to search for a suspect behind an armed robbery back in March.

Police are now releasing security footage of a suspect they say robbed the Thrive Pharmacy on Stringtown Road back on March 23.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the pharmacy, announced the robbery, and leaped over the pharmacy counter. The suspect then confronted an employee behind the counter and demanded perscription medication and cash from the register.

The employee did as the suspect demanded and placed the medication and cash into a reusable shopping bag the suspect brought with him.

The suspect then took off on foot before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

