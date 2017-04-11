WJZ BREAKING: One Man Killed In Annapolis House Fire

One Man Killed In Annapolis House Fire

April 11, 2017 6:22 AM
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) – A house fire has claimed the life of a man in Annapolis.

According to WUSA 9, the fire started at a home located in the 1700 block of Winchester Road around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Officials said a medic unit heading home discovered the house fire from the Severn River Bridge. A total of 56 firefighters responded to the fire. Upon arrival, they discovered flames coming from the first story of the house. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Another man was able to escape from the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

