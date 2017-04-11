Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind: Shipping Up to Boston

The Orioles hit the road for the first time this year looking to start off on the right foot in Boston. Dylan Bundy took to the hill in a match-up against Boston lefty Drew Pomeranz. On today’s Manager’s Report Roch Kobatko of MASN Sports sat down with the skipper to take a look at the O’s 9 game road trip.
Jim Hunter went one on one with the O’s new pitching coach Roger McDowell. Roger talked about what his plans are for Baltimore’s rotation. As always we will get post game highlights from Joe and Jim, and hear Buck Showalters comments with Gary Thorne of MASN. Come back tomorrow night to hear how the O’s wrapped up their series with the Red Sox.
