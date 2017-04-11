Police Release Video Of Pharmacy Robbery; Community Hopes He’s Found Soon

April 11, 2017 6:02 PM By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland pharmacy is robbed of drugs and cash, and the whole crime is caught on camera. Now police are asking for your help to catch the thief.

Thrive Pharmacy has had this happen at least one other time, and employees nearby are worried their stores are next.

Surveillance video shows a robber wearing a surgical mask stroll into the Clarksburg pharmacy, and without hesitation, hopping over the counter to rob the place.

The suspect never showed a gun, but is considered armed.

“The suspect demanded some prescription medication and cash, and the clerk complied with his demands,” said Rick Goodale, with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say the terrifying ordeal happened at Thrive Pharmacy back on March 23.

The whole robbery lasted less than a minute, but it was enough to shock employees nearby.

“Everything was shaken up around here, because nothing like that really happens in Clarksburg,” said Darwin Gutierrez-Carr, an employee at Pizza500. “This is a really safe community around here, and you don’t really expect anything like that around here.”

The pharmacy tells WJZ on the phone, the outside cameras are brand new. They were installed after a previous robbery.

In 2015, a robber walked right behind the counter and filled his backpack with drugs. He was never caught.

Nearby business owners are worried their stores could be next.

“We rely on the public to help us out with these criminal investigations, when detectives have a hard time trying to identify somebody,” said Goodale.

Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Devin Bartolotta
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia