Police Release Video Of Pharmacy Robbery; Community Hopes He’s Found Soon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland pharmacy is robbed of drugs and cash, and the whole crime is caught on camera. Now police are asking for your help to catch the thief.

Thrive Pharmacy has had this happen at least one other time, and employees nearby are worried their stores are next.

Surveillance video shows a robber wearing a surgical mask stroll into the Clarksburg pharmacy, and without hesitation, hopping over the counter to rob the place.

The suspect never showed a gun, but is considered armed.

“The suspect demanded some prescription medication and cash, and the clerk complied with his demands,” said Rick Goodale, with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say the terrifying ordeal happened at Thrive Pharmacy back on March 23.

The whole robbery lasted less than a minute, but it was enough to shock employees nearby.

“Everything was shaken up around here, because nothing like that really happens in Clarksburg,” said Darwin Gutierrez-Carr, an employee at Pizza500. “This is a really safe community around here, and you don’t really expect anything like that around here.”

The pharmacy tells WJZ on the phone, the outside cameras are brand new. They were installed after a previous robbery.

In 2015, a robber walked right behind the counter and filled his backpack with drugs. He was never caught.

Nearby business owners are worried their stores could be next.

“We rely on the public to help us out with these criminal investigations, when detectives have a hard time trying to identify somebody,” said Goodale.

Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

