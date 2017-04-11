WEATHER BLOG: Chance At Record High Temperatures Tuesday

Hi Everyone!
If you liked yesterday you will like today. Almost the exact same conditions. This day, though, might be a bit hotter. Yesterday we got to 83° at BWI-M, and 84° downtown. Today a degree or two warmer. If we get to 85° we tie a record set in 2011.
And even behind the cold front moving through the Mid-Atlantic overnight, (with just a few showers), our daytime high temps will only fall back into the mid 70’s. The normal is 63°. Put it this way 84° is how it should feel on June 11th.
This is an impressive run of weather. so far April is 180° different from March. As darn well it should be!
MB!