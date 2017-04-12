Coach Charged With Rape Of 13-Year-Old Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old female was raped by a coach at her school.
26-year-old Carl Trusty faces numerous charges in this case, including second-degree rape. The incident was passed on to Baltimore PD on April 7 by school police.
A police official says the crime happened at Collington Square Elementary/Middle School.
Baltimore City Public Schools says Trusty served in a “support capacity” at the school as an employee of NewFit Kids, a third-party contractor.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say these incidents may have started late last year. Police also believe there might be additional victims.
Anyone who might have been a victim of inappropriate conduct with Trusty is asked to call detectives from the Special Investigations Section at (443) 984-7378.
BCPS released the following statement about the arrest of Trusty:
