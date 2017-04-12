Comedian Charlie Murphy Dies At 57 After Battling Leukemia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away at 57.
CBS News reports his manager said that the “Chappelle’s Show” performer was battling leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy.
Murphy was perhaps best known for his skits involving a fictionalized Rick James character on “Chappelle’s Show.” He often worked closely with his brother, co-writing and acting in Eddie’s projects.
He is survived by their three children. Murphy’s wife Tisha Taylor Murphy also died after battling cancer in 2009.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook