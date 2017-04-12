Email on Hogan Fundraising Solicitation Prompts Complaint

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party is complaining about a fundraising email for Gov. Larry Hogan sent during the legislative session, but Hogan’s campaign treasurer says the complaint is “baseless.”
Interim party chair Kathleen Matthews has filed a complaint with the elections board.
She writes that an April 2 email forwarded to the party was sent by Maryland Insurance Commissioner Alfred Redmer, a Hogan appointee. The email is an invitation “to play a leadership role” for a July fundraiser.
Fundraising and solicitations by the governor and lawmakers are banned during session, which ran from Jan. 11 through April 10.
R. Christopher Rosenthal, Hogan’s campaign treasurer, says the campaign “was unaware of this alleged email and no one officially associated with the campaign sent out any related correspondence during this supposed time period.”
