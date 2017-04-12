School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Wreck

April 12, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: school bus crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools confirms one of their buses was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, but everyone is believed to be okay.

School officials say there was a three-vehicle accident at 1 p.m., involving a Frederick County Public Schools bus near I-270 and Route 80, in the Urbana area.

There was one student on the bus at the time of the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

