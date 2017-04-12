Police Arrest Man Attempting to Resolve Dispute with Rifle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man intending to resolve a dispute with a rifle Wednesday in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Andrew Hodson in the 6500 block of Saint Helena Avenue.

Police responded to the location after citizens called saying they saw two suspicious individuals, one armed with a rifle.

Officers found Hodson in the alley, where he threw the rifle down and ran from officers.

Police captured Hodson and recovered the loaded rifle as evidence. Another suspect, who was seen with Hodson was apprehended, who had cocaine and a knife on him.

Detectives learned that Hodson was upset about an earlier altercation and returned with the rifle to settle the dispute.

A second rifle Hodson had access to was also recovered.

Hodson is prohibited from possessing a firearm and is being held at Central Booking.