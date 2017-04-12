Spicer Apologizes For Comments On Syria’s Use Of Chemical Weapons

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is continuing outrage over the White House press secretary’s Holocaust remarks.

On Tuesday, Sean Spicer compared the use of chemical weapons in Syria to the actions of Hitler, suggesting the Nazi leader never used them.

During an interview at the Newseum in D.C., Spicer said he let the president down, and asked the public to forgive a mistake he calls both offensive and inappropriate.

“Got into a topic I shouldn’t have and screwed up,” said Spicer.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made the rounds to apologize after Tuesday’s controversial remarks.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to the using chemical weapons,” said Spicer.

Spicer was referencing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in an attempt to criticize Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for using chemical weapons within his country.

“When you come to Syrian gas, he was not using it on his own people,” said Spicer.

A statement that overlooked the millions of people Hitler sent to the gas chambers, sparking outrage around the globe.

The World Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem in Israel invited Spicer to view their website for clarification on what happened in history.

“His statements imply a profound lack of knowledge about the events of WWII,” said Yad Vashem libraries director Dr. Robert Rozett. “Including the Holocaust, moreover they’re liable to strengthen the hands of those who’s goal is to destroy history.”

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is located just a few blocks from the White House, and visitors WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke to had mixed reaction on Spicer’s comments.

“Very sensitive topic and you don’t want to come across it’s not acceptable to be in that position,” said museum visitor Gowri Radhakrishnan. “You should know what you’re talking and how it impacts people.”

“I’m Jewish, and I didn’t take offense at what he said because he was just trying to compare a small thing with a big thing,” said Rosemary Stephenson, museum visitor.

As Spicer continues to apologize for his actions, he also hopes his mistake will not overshadow President Trump’s accomplishments in the White House.

“I’ve let the president down, and so both personal and professional level, that will go down as not a good day in my history,” said Spicer.

Many have asked for Spicer to be removed from office, a decision that is up to the president.

