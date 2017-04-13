Another Conviction Tossed In Case Involving Indicted Cops

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has vacated a man’s conviction after a federal grand jury indicted the three Baltimore officers who arrested him.

Media outlets report that at 31-year-old Ivan Potts’ trial last March on gun charges, it was his word against the officers who arrested him in 2015.

The jury sided with Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward. Potts was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The three officers said Potts ditched a gun in a Northwest Baltimore alley while running from police.

Kenkins, Hendrix and Ward were indicted in February. They’re accused of robbing citizens, lying on police reports and earning bogus overtime pay.

At the request of prosecutors and Potts’ attorney, Judge Timothy Doory vacated his conviction.

It’s unclear if the officers have attorneys.

