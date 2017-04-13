Haynie: Mancini, Birds’ Bats Explode At Fenway

Heading into Wednesday night’s contest against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles had dropped two-straight games after a 4-0 start. In losing to the Yankees and Bosox, the Birds were outscored 15-4 and went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

After six games, they were certainly due for a bash-fest. And that was definitely the case at Fenway Park as the Orioles ambushed Boston pitching.

Before the third inning was over, the Orioles had blasted five home runs and led 9-0 against the shell-shocked home team. The five homers matched Baltimore’s season total going into Wednesday’s action.

Trey Mancini smacked two long balls for his first homers of the season. Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop also went deep as the Orioles clobbered Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright and–to a lesser extent–reliever Ben Taylor.

Given that big lead, you would figure that right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez would cruise for the Birds. You would have figured wrong.

The inconsistent Jimenez labored through 104 pitches and was yanked with the bases loaded in the fifth. He could no longer qualify for the win.

Luckily, for the Orioles, Mychal Givens, Donnie Hart and Vidal Nuno came out of the bullpen to restore order as Baltimore wins 12-5.

In summary, the Orioles hit a bunch of home runs, get a strong effort out of the ‘pen and a questionable performance from their starting pitcher. Yet, they still find a way to win.

Does this formula sound familiar?