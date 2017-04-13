Manager Of The Bowie Baysox Talks Home Opener, Prospects & More

Manager of the Bowie Baysox Gary Kendall joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about a few Orioles up and coming prospects, how the season has gone for the Baysox so far and their upcoming season.
The Bowie Baysox 2017 season home opener at Prince George’s Stadium is tonight, April 13, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. as the 25th season of Baysox Baseball continues.
So who are the players he thinks fans should keep an eye on? He says D.J. Stewart, Cedric Mullins, Aderlin Rodriguez and a few others have shown promise.
“We’re swinging the bats really well right now,” said Kendall. Rodriguez is currently leading the league in home runs with four.
Tune in to hear more from Bowie Baysox below:
Kendall is in his seventh year as the manager of the Baysox and his 18th in the Orioles organization.