Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Essex

April 13, 2017 6:26 AM
ESSEX, Md (WJZ) – A motorcycle driver is killed after crashing into a Jeep in Essex.

Police say the accident happened just before 5:30 Wednesday evening at the intersection of South Taylor Avenue and Delaware Avenue.

According to investigators, 52-year old Franklin Sanders, Jr. was  driving his Harley Davidson Sportster westbound on Delaware Avenue when he hit the drivers side door of a Jeep Commander traveling southbound on South Taylor Avenue.

Sanders was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, 46-year old Duane Hyer, was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation by Baltimore County Police.

