Rob Carlin Previews Tonight’s Game One Between The Capitals And Maple Leafs

Rob Carlin is an analyst for Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic who hosts the pre and post game shows for Washington Capitals game broadcasts.

Rob joined Ed and Rob to talk about tonight’s game one between the Caps and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rob started by talking about why long suffering Capitals fans should believe this year will end any different than every other year saying “this is the best team they’ve ever had that is why they should believe this is the year, that’s all I can say…other than that this is going to be a two month battle.” As for the Maple Leafs coming in with no pressure and how that could effect the series Rob said “we talked before the regular season finale on our pre-game show, and we discussed who we’d rather play and the other three guys said they’d rather see Toronto I said I’d rather have seen the Bruins because Toronto has so much skill and they’re so young.”

Rob went on to talk about the talent level of the Caps roster and how impressive it is, young Connor McDavid and his unbelievable talents, and the other series that began last night and his impressions of what he saw.