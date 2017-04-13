Sheriff: Man Attacks Another Man With Hatchet Near Railroad Tracks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he stabbed another man with a hatchet.

Markiann O’Neill Bishopness Butcher faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and first and second-degree assault. He is currently being held on no bond.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports this incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, near the railroad tracks behind the Dollar Tree located in the 11000 block of Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown

Authorities were called about a man bleeding at the Dollar Tree.

Responding deputies found a man who had lacerations to his stomach, a 6-inch laceration to his arm, and another stab wound to his hip.

The victim underwent surgery at an area hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office investigated, and determined Butcher and the victim got into an argument that turned physical, at which time, Butcher is accused of stabbing him multiple times with a hatchet.

