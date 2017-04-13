Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Dies At Age 84

April 13, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rooney, Dies, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that chairman Dan Rooney passed away at the age of 84 today.

Rooney was born July 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to Art Rooney Sr., who founded the Steelers the following year.

Among his lasting accomplishments was his role in the establishment of the Rooney Rule, which was created in 2003 and requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation positions. The rule was named in honor of Rooney, who had served as chairman of the league’s diversity committee.

The Steelers won four championships in six years under Rooney’s direction.

Rooney was also appointed as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland in 2009 by President Barack Obama and served until his resignation in 2012.

