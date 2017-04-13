Target Recalls Easter Toys Due to ‘Serious Ingestion Hazard’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is recalling multiple Easter toys — Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino — saying that they pose a serious ingestion hazard.

“If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.”

There have been no reported injuries or incidents related to the toys, which have been sold in Target stores over the past two months.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging.

Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

Consumers should immediately take this toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

