Md. State Police Investigates Body Found in Backyard

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Somerset County backyard.

Officers found the man, who has not yet been identified, around 7 a.m. Friday in the backyard of a home located in the 32,000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in Eden, Maryland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a call from a neighbor who saw the body lying in the backyard.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are currently on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

