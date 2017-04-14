Orioles GM Dan Duquette Talks About The Orioles Building A Deep Pitching Staff

April 14, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, Chris Tillman, Dan Duquette, mlb

Dan Duquette is the General Manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Dan joined Ed Rob and Ken to talk about the Orioles hot start to the season.

Dan started by talking about all the moves the O’s have made recently acquiring pitchers saying “well we’ve been trying to build our pitching staff and the depth of our pitching staff…I kind of look at building a pitching staff like building a bookcase you need the top starter on the front side and a top closer on the backside.” As for Alec Asher who could make his O’s debut soon Dan said “I think he has a little less than one year experience he came up last year at the end of the season with Philadelphia and he put together five strong performances…we liked him when he was at Texas he was a key part of that Cole Hamels trade.”

Dan also went on to talk about Chris Tillman and when he may possibly return to the team, and how important fast starts are for baseball teams but especially for the O’s facing a lot of AL East opponents early.

