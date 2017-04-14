Orioles Radio Recap: Orioles Take One North of the Border

April 14, 2017 12:28 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, JJ Hardy, Jose Bautista, Mychal Givens, Toronto Blue Jays

The Orioles continued their road trip tonight in Toronto looking to put together back to back wins. On tonight’s Manager’s Report, Buck Showalter sat down with Buck Showalter as they preview the series with Baltimore’s division rival. Mychal Givens, one of the heroes from last night’s win in Boston sat down with Jim Hunter to recap the O’s big win on Wednesday night and talk about his 2017 season.

As always Joe and Jim recap tonight’s win against the Blue Jays, and we put a bow on things with Manager Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments. Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTv and follow Tim Jones on twitter @tinytimjones.

