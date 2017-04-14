Teen, 50-Year-Old, Shot And Killed In Same Baltimore Block Hours Apart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old and 16-year-old were killed in the same Baltimore block hours apart, Baltimore Police said Friday.

Both shootings occurred in the area of Norfolk and Wolcott Avenues in northwest Baltimore. The murders are not believed to be related beyond geography.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Thursday. A gun was recovered from his body.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the suspect may have also been shot.

“There’s a blood trail that was leading away from the scene where the victim was found,” he says. “We’re obviously checking hospitals and if anyone has a relative with an unexplained injury that could be a gunshot wound, we want to hear from them because that could possibly be related to this.”

In the second incident, a 50-year-old riding a bicycle was shot and killed Friday morning. That shooting may have been domestic related, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Smith says a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released, though Smith says both lived in the general vicinity.

