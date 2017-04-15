Former Raven Todd Heap Fatally Hits 3-Year-Old Daughter In Car Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Mesa, Arizona say former Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally ran over his three-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday.

CBS 5 Arizona reports that it happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at a home in the Las Sendas gated community in Mesa.

Police first responded to a call of a car/pedestrian accident at the home.

Officers reportedly learned that a 3-year-old female was in the driveway “when her father moved a truck forward, striking her,” according to police.

The little girl was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, CBS 5 reports.

Police later identified the young girl as the daughter of retired NFL player and Pro Bowler, Todd Heap. Heap was checked and there were “no signs of impairment.”

Heap played 10 seasons with the Ravens after being selected in the first round of the 2001 draft, after graduating from Arizona State. He went on to play two seasons with the Cardinals before retiring in 2012.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

