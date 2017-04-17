Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes Into Maryland Golf Course

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed into a golf course in St. Mary’s County.

There were three people on the helicopter at the time of the crash, but no word yet on whether there were any fatalities or the extent of injuries of those involved.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. State police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist, he said.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Stone said authorities are still working to secure the scene.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a military jet crashed in a wooded area just outside a suburban Washington neighborhood. The pilot, who was on a training mission, ditched his jet. He was treated for minor injuries and no one else was injured in that incident.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

