Ravens Have Fewest Picks In Seven Years Heading Into 2017 Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2017 NFL draft with the least amount of picks since 2010.

The Ravens have seven picks this year. The last time the Ravens had this few amount of picks was seven years ago.

Baltimore gained a third-round compensatory pick for losing All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency last offseason.

The Ravens gave their seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2015 trade for wide receiver Chris Givens. Baltimore also gave up Timmy Jernigan and the No. 99 pick overall (a compensatory selection) in exchange for the Eagles’ No. 74 pick, which is the tenth pick in the third round.

The Ravens now have four picks in the top 78.

Here are the Ravens’ seven draft picks in the 2017 draft:

First Round (16th)

Second Round (47th)

Third Round (74th)

Third Round (78th)

Fourth Round (122nd)

Fifth Round (159th)

Sixth Round (186th)

The draft will take place April 27-29 in Philadelphia.