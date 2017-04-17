WJZ BREAKING: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes into Maryland Golf Course

Resistance Forming Over Trump EPA Cuts That Would Cut Chesapeake Bay Funding

April 17, 2017 5:57 PM By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under: Chesapeake Bay, Environmental Protection Agency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a President Donald Trump proposal that threatens to gut efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

Alex DeMetrick reports, there’s a resistance forming just over the Bay Bridge, aiming to stop the budget cut before it happens.

“I’m tired of defense,” says Senator Ben Cardin. “It’s only been two months.”

Two months, that is, since the president released his budget plans. His EPA budget proposal, in particular, would eliminate $73 million the agency spends to head up the Chesapeake Bay Program.

“Zeroing out the Chesapeake Bay Program is a non-starter for many of us,” Cardin says. “It’s a very important part of the progress we’ve been able to make on the bay, and we’re going to fight and do everything we can do to make sure those funds are maintained.”

A joint federal-state partnership, the bay program monitors clean-up efforts. The focus is on over 150 rivers and streams running through six watershed states that empty into the Chesapeake. The program works to reduce sources of pollution running off the land into those waterways.

“Two-thirds of that $73 million has been spent directly for pollution reduction, making the water cleaner,” says Will Baker of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

And over the past few years, that cleaner water has brought back crucial underwater grasses, while massive algae blooms fed by nitrogen pollution have shrunk.

“What we’ve found out in our research is that the dead zone, the summer dead zone, is actually shrinking over time,” says Dr. Donald Boesch, of the UM Center for Environmental Science.

The goal isn’t just to stop the budget cut, but to actually increase bay spending.

“Should be $100 million, and certainly not zero, and we’ll fight to get the maximum appropriation,” says Senator Cardin, who already has commitments from other congressional Democrats and Republicans, to keep the bay program funded in a final budget.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Alex DeMetrick
Comments

One Comment

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 17, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Then we can all expect that all those politicians will be donating their salaries to the bay clean up. Yeah Right……..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia