Witness Was In ‘Disbelief’ After Deadly Black Hawk Helicopter Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities and military officials are still investigating what caused a Black Hawk helicopter to go down and crash into a Maryland golf course Monday afternoon.

The helicopter crash landed in Leonardtown.

22-year-old Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, originally from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injured were Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onoda. The Army says both are in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Investigators are still combing through the wreckage of a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed Monday.

They’re looking into how a routine training flight went so horribly wrong.

“When I started walking, getting closer, I just, like I said, I was in disbelief,” Missy Collier.

Collier watched the crash unfold from her home, just steps away. She took pictures and recorded video as she rushed to help.

“I went out there, and I was out there probably within two minutes of the bang,” said Collier. “And at that point, there was someone who was a passenger. I don’t know if he was a pilot or what, on the ground. And the police officer motioned for me to bring the water to him, and I glanced very quickly, and he was pretty serious, and then I just left and walked away.”

Collier says she frequently sees military aircraft flying above her home.

This is the second crash this month involving military aircraft in Maryland. Just weeks ago, an F-16 on a training flight crashed near Joint Base Andrews.

In that incident and in this one, the pilots were able to steer the aircraft from homes, sparing people on the ground from injury.

“They need to do the training they need to do,” said Collier. “And I understand that, and of course you don’t ever want an accident to happen like this. And unfortunately it did, and very close to my home, but I’m glad our neighbors are okay, but it’s very unfortunate for the pilot who lost his life.”

