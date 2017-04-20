Light Rail To Close For Repairs April 28-May 1

April 20, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Light Rail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light Rail service will be halted April 28 to May 1 in Baltimore’s Central Business District as they perform track repairs.

The shutdown will begin on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m., with service resuming on Sunday, May 1.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will provide free shuttle bus service for passengers. The shuttles will run from the Convention Center station north to Falls Road. The bus will stop at each of the closed stations during normal hours.

The following stations will be closed: Falls Road, Mount Washington, Cold Spring Lane, Woodbury, North Avenue, Penn Station, University of Baltimore – Mount Royal, Cultural Center – State Center, Centre Street, Lexington Market, University Center – Baltimore Street, and Convention Center.

Comments

One Comment

  1. DeirdreAbbott (@dmadruid) says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    May 1st is a Monday, not a Sunday. Will the Light Rail be open on Sunday, April 29th?

